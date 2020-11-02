Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adyen stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.03.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

