Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adyen stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.03.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit