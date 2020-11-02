Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADYYF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,688.03 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $688.00 and a 1-year high of $2,076.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,847.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,506.92.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

