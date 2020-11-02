Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADYEN. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €847.00 ($996.47).

