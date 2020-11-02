Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADYEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €847.00 ($996.47).

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

