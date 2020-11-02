Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €89.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.50 ($90.00).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €62.59 ($73.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €65.57 and a 200 day moving average of €64.28. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

