Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) vs. China Minsheng Banking (NASDAQ:CMAKY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alerus Financial and China Minsheng Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Minsheng Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alerus Financial and China Minsheng Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $207.49 million 1.82 $29.54 million $1.91 11.53 China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Alerus Financial pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 17.50% 14.29% 1.63% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alerus Financial beats China Minsheng Banking on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; and installment loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services; and wealth management services, such as financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury, and Others. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; trust, trade-related products, and foreign currency services; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides foreign exchange trading, derivatives transactions, money market transactions, and precious metal trading services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 132 branches, 1,144 business outlets, 1,347 community sub-branches, 157 small business sub-branches, and 3,410 self-service banks. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

