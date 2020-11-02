Alias (ALIAS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Alias has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Alias coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. Alias has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $2,036.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00017075 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00022226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00014631 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00044877 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.