Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 135.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. State Street Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

BABA opened at $310.50 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.41. The company has a market capitalization of $824.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.