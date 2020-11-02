Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 957 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.54. 6,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.