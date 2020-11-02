Alta Capital Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 38,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,023. The company has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

