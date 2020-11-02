Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,777. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.96 and its 200-day moving average is $302.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

