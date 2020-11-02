Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,974 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Adobe by 70.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $248,565,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

ADBE traded up $6.67 on Monday, hitting $453.77. 17,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,002. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,376 shares of company stock worth $17,804,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

