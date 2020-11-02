Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,718. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

