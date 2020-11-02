Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.