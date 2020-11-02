American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 cut American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.28 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 169,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Airlines Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,110 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.