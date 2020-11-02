American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

American River Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American River Bankshares to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

AMRB stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

