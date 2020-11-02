Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.