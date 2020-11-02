Analysts Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) PT at $32.20

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

