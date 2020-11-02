Analyzing Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) & Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adocia has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Adocia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $31.68 billion 2.45 $4.07 billion $0.65 19.14 Adocia $2.37 million 28.19 -$20.83 million ($2.97) -3.23

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia. Adocia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Adocia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 8.08% 14.81% 7.65% Adocia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Industria de Diseño Textil and Adocia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 1 4 7 0 2.50 Adocia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adocia has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.92%. Given Adocia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adocia is more favorable than Industria de Diseño Textil.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Adocia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. The company operates 7,469 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 202 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

About Adocia

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. Its clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; and BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin pramlintide M1Pram. The company's clinical pipeline also includes BioChaperone Glucagon, which is an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Its preclinical pipeline includes BioChaperone LisPram), which is a combination of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide; BioChaperone Glargine GLP1 that is a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists for the treatment of diabetes; and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1, which is a combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. Adocia SA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

