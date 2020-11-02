Andrew Peller (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Andrew Peller (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 75.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Andrew Peller in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848. Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62.

