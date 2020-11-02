ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on November 2nd (OTCMKTS:ACTCU)

ArcLight Clean Transition’s (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 2nd. ArcLight Clean Transition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ArcLight Clean Transition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:ACTCU opened at $9.95 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

