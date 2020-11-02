Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

