Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after purchasing an additional 585,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $473.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $490.71. The company has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

