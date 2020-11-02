Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 289 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,861,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after buying an additional 382,029 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $227.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

