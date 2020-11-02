Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 221,463 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,869,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after purchasing an additional 152,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Shares of APD stock opened at $276.24 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

