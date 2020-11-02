Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.