Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voit & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 17.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 125,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.65 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

