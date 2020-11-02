Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after acquiring an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

CAT stock opened at $159.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

