Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BLK stock opened at $599.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $666.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.55.
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
