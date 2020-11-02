Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $599.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $666.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

