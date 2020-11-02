Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,240 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Amgen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,508,000 after buying an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $220.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

