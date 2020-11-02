Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Adobe by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,804,418. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $450.23 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

