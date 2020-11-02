Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.29

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002127 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Livecoin. Ark has a market cap of $35.77 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 153,101,844 coins and its circulating supply is 124,880,947 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptomate, OKEx, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

