Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,865 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after buying an additional 46,916 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,960 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99.

