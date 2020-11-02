Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,300 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.6% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,193,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,515,000 after acquiring an additional 696,722 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 147,189 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 332,010 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 111,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 537,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.57. 1,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,774. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

