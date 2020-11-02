Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,402 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares makes up 3.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 147.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 59.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

VFQY stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.91. 2,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97.

