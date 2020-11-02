Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys 607 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

