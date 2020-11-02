Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,925 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 66,679 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 157,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.24. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,196. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

