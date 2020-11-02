Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 6.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.03. 123,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

