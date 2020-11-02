Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $297,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,155. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.83 and its 200-day moving average is $264.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

