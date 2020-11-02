Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $15.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $488.77. 18,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $490.71. The stock has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

