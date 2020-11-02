Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $10,862,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 680.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 883.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. 8,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,602. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

