Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

