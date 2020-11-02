Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 762.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $39.91. 239,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,267,865. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

