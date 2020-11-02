Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 102,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.6% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

MRK traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.67. 75,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

