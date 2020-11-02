Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,150 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after buying an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.66. 5,357,945 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20.

