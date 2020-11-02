Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.79 on Monday, reaching $193.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,174. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

