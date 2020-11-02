Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €4.12 ($4.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. Aroundtown SA has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.90.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

