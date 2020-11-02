Auroracoin (AUR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $994.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $994.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,303.78 or 0.99305864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00034647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003611 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00115389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00019380 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

