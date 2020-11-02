B. Riley Raises Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $27.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.62.

NYSE:SIX opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

