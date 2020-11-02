Baader Bank Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.78).

KGX opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €75.11 and its 200-day moving average is €61.67. KION GROUP AG has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

